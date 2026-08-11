Bengaluru underpass work: Workers killed after soil collapses

Bengaluru: Two workers were killed after a large quantity of soil collapsed on them during underpass construction work near the Dr Rajkumar Memorial in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 11. The incident occurred within the limits of Nandini Layout police station, triggering a rescue operation involving police, fire and emergency personnel and local residents.

The accident occurred at FTII Circle, where the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) is undertaking underpass construction work. Around 20 feet of earth had been excavated for the project. According to preliminary information, five workers were present at the site when the soil suddenly caved in while water was being pumped out from the excavated portion for RCC-related work.

Three workers managed to escape after noticing the soil giving way. However, two workers were trapped under the debris.

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One of the trapped workers, identified as Parimal, 31, died at the spot. Another worker, Sonaram, 26, was rescued and rushed to Kanva Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Three other workers — Sadanand, Sunil and Imtiyaz — sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to private hospitals for treatment.

Following the accident, rescue personnel launched an operation to remove the soil and locate the trapped workers. Local residents also joined the rescue effort and assisted the emergency teams.

BDA Commissioner Captain Manivannan said officials had been directed to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident and ensure proper treatment for the injured workers.

“Officials have been instructed to collect complete information about the accident and determine how the soil collapse occurred. We have directed the concerned authorities to ensure that all injured workers receive the best possible medical treatment,” Manivannan said.

He said the contractor had also been directed to provide compensation to the families of the deceased workers within 24 hours.

“We have ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. The contractor has been instructed to provide compensation to the families of the deceased workers within 24 hours,” the BDA Commissioner said.

Police and civic officials are examining the safety arrangements at the construction site, including excavation and water-drainage measures. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.