Vaishali Nagar Railway underpass to remain closed for 20 days

Motorists have been advised to use alternate routes and plan their travel accordingly.

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Traffic congestion on a busy Hyderabad road due to traffic restrictions ahead of PM Modi's visit.
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Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have announced a 20-day traffic diversion plan as the Vaishali Nagar Railway Underpass will remain closed from July 16.

Motorists have been advised to use alternate routes and plan their travel accordingly.

Why is the Vaishali Nagar underpass being closed?

According to the Cyberabad Police, the Vaishali Nagar Railway Underpass is a narrow stretch and is prone to waterlogging during heavy rainfall.

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To address these issues, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) will undertake road widening and construct a proper storm water drainage system at the underpass. To facilitate the works, the underpass will remain closed for 20 days from July 16.

Major traffic diversions announced

The Cyberabad Police have issued the following traffic diversions during the closure period:

Vehicles travelling from My Home Mangala Apartments to Hafeezpet via the Vaishali Nagar Railway Underpass will be diverted through My Home Mangala T Junction, Raghavendra Nagar Colony, Hi-Tension Road, RTA Office Kondapur and Hafeezpet ROB.

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Traffic from Telangana Contractors Cultural Club Road towards Vaishali Nagar Railway Underpass will also be diverted through Raghavendra Nagar Colony, Hi-Tension Road, RTA Office Kondapur and Hafeezpet ROB/Allwyn Junction.

Vehicles coming from Hafeezpet, RTC Colony and My Home Jewel towards My Home Mangala and Raghavendra Nagar Colony will be diverted via Pipeline Road, Hafeezpet ROB, Genpact, Kondapur-Allwyn Junction Road and Government School U-turn.

Traffic from Vasavi Lake City and Hafeezpet Lake heading towards My Home Mangala and Raghavendra Nagar Colony will be redirected through Spire One Apartments U-turn, Hafeezpet ROB, Genpact and Kondapur-Allwyn Junction Road.

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Vehicles travelling from Gopal Nagar and Calvary Temple towards My Home Mangala will be diverted through Hafeezpet RUB, Kondapur-Allwyn Junction Road, Government School U-turn and Hafeezpet ROB.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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