Bengaluru university VC, others booked over ‘suicide’ of student

Bengaluru: A tragic incident has shaken the premises of Gitam University near Nagadenahalli in Doddaballapur taluk of Bangalore rural, where a student of Andhra origin, Dasari Brahmasai Reddy, met an untimely demise after falling from the sixth floor of the student hostel, three days back.

The shocking incident has prompted authorities to launch a thorough investigation, resulting in the registration of a case against several individuals, including the vice-chancellor of Gitam University, a contractor, and the security in-charge on Wednesday.

According to reports, a case has been lodged at Doddaballapur Rural Police Station based on a complaint filed by the deceased student’s father, invoking IPC 304 against seven individuals.

Among the accused are vice chancellor Acharya, university president Bharat, contractor munikrishna, operation contractor Vijay Baskar, security incharge Vijay Gajji, Raghavendra, and warden incharge Tintoo, along with Koppaswamy.

The case has been registered on grounds of negligence, encompassing allegations such as insufficient safety measures during hostel construction and failure to appoint adequate security personnel to prevent students from leaving the premises.

Dasari Brahmasai Reddy, hailing from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, harboured dreams of achieving success and supporting his family.

Pursuing his B.Tech studies at Geetham University on the outskirts of the city, Dasari was a diligent first-year student with a promising future. However, tragedy struck when he allegedly fell from the sixth floor of the VV Hostel under suspicious circumstances.

According to witnesses, Dasari had retired to the sixth floor after dinner, only to meet a tragic fate. Despite efforts by hostel security to rush him to the hospital for treatment, Dasari succumbed to his injuries before medical aid could be administered. The sudden loss has left his classmates in shock and his family in mourning, with loved ones travelling from Kurnool to seek answers.

While authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding Dasari’s demise, his relatives have voiced concerns, suggesting that the incident may not have been a suicide but rather a tragic accident exacerbated by inadequate safety measures within the hostel premises.

As the investigation unfolds, questions linger, and authorities strive to ascertain the truth behind this heartbreaking incident.