Bengaluru set to unveil smart enforcement system to tackle traffic woes

Bengaluru: Known for its notorious traffic congestion, Bengaluru is gearing up to combat the perennial issue with the introduction of a state-of-the-art smart enforcement system by the end of March, as announced by the state transport department.

With traffic control being a persistent challenge, the initiative aims to bring a lasting solution to the city’s traffic woes.

The Government of India’s IT-based smart enforcement system, already operational in various states, is set to be implemented in Karnataka, targeting the efficient management of transport and supplies. The state transport department’s plan involves deploying high-level sensor cameras on 20 major roads in Bengaluru, complementing existing police traffic sensor cameras.

The scope of the smart enforcement system includes accident control, identification of non-taxpaying vehicles, monitoring of permit violations, and preventing encroachments.

Also Read No development done in last six months in Karnataka: Bommai

Before the full-scale implementation, all vehicles are mandated to have High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). The smart enforcement cameras will scan HSRP number plates, providing comprehensive details about the vehicles, including adherence to traffic rules, real-time location tracking, vehicle tax status, and complete license details.

The emphasis on HSRP stems from its resistance to tampering, unlike conventional plates, making it challenging for car thieves to misuse them. HSRPs contain crucial details like engine and chassis numbers stored in a centralized database, aiding in the identification of stolen vehicles. Vehicle owners are required to submit necessary details, and the 10-digit PIN enhances the identification process.

The new system aims to curb traffic violations, address annual tax arrears, and ensure the verifiability of vehicle-related information. The integration of the smart enforcement system with existing traffic control measures, including police-installed sensor cameras, underscores the concerted effort to bring about a transformative change in Bengaluru’s traffic management.

As the city readies itself for this technological leap, motorists are urged to comply with traffic regulations to avoid penalties under the enhanced smart enforcement system.