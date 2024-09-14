Bengaluru: Viral photo of Ganesh idol in police van sparks outrage

A group of people carrying a Ganesh idol approached Townhall in Bengaluru to protest against a stone pelting incident that occurred during an immersion procession in Nagamangla taluk on September 12.

The protestors were demanding action against the stone pelters and the release of Hindu members who were arrested during the clash.

As per city rules, protests are only allowed at Freedom Park. Hence the protest, which was organised by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Ganesh Utsav Committee, was denied permission by the police.

A senior police official said that about 40 individuals were taken into custody.

To maintain law and order, the police team snatched the Ganesh idol from the protestors and placed it in an empty police van for its safety. They later transferred the idol to a jeep and subsequently conducted the immersion (Visarjan) of the idol.

The sight of the solitary Ganesh in the van attracted the attention of photographers, prompting the police to quickly assess the potential for escalating the situation.

Many Right wing accounts including BJP Ministers are sharing videos and images claiming @BlrCityPolice have disrespected by detaining Ganesh idol.



Fact : The protestors had come near Townhall with the idol of Ganesha. As per city rules, protests are only allowed at Freedom…

The videos and images of the incident are now circulated on social media platforms which has fuelled the tempers among the Hindu community. Hindutva members and BJP leaders are accusing the Congress-ruled state of violating religious sentiments and disrespect towards the Lord Ganesha.

Political reaction

The Karnataka BJP has strongly criticized the Congress government for allegedly compromising the sanctity of the Ganesh idol.

While talking to X-platform state BJP president B Y Vijayendra demanded an apology from the government to the Hindu community describing it as a failure to protect the sanctity of their religious practices.

“In this connection, while the members of the Bangalore Mahanagara Ganesh Utsav Samiti went on a peaceful protest with the Ganesha idol near the town hall, the ‘Ganpati idol was also arrested in a police vehicle’ along with the protestors. The manner in which the police, who could have handled the situation delicately and taken care of the sanctity of the Ganesha idol, behaved in a very rash manner is totally condemnable, this incident reflects the attitude of the Congress government towards the Hindu society, let the government immediately apologize to the Hindu society,” he added.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also voiced strong disapproval over the incident. “This visual of Lord Ganesha in a police vehicle is terrifying. Why is the Congress hell-bent on insulting our deities and belittling the belief and faith of millions of Hindus?” he posted on X.

This visual of Lord Ganesha in a police vehicle is terrifying.



Why is the Congress hell-bent on insulting our dieties, & belittling the belief and faith of millions of Hindus?




