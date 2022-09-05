Bengaluru: Water supply disrupted as rains batter Mandya district

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall not only disrupted normal life in Mysuru and Mandya districts but resulted in the disruption of water supply to Bengaluru.

Silicon city is not going to get water supply for the next two days as the pumping station in the Mandya district is flooded.

Due to flooding, over 50 areas won’t have access to drinking water. The chief minister of the state Basavaraj Bommai is going to visit the pumping station.

Waterlogging in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Bengaluru reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city.

Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru.

The CM of the state has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of Rs 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru.

“We will call the IT companies and speak with them related to the issues that they are facing due to waterlogging. We’ll also discuss the compensation and other related damages that have been caused due to rain,” Bommai told ANI.

It comes after the IT companies asked the Chief Minister to solve the outer ring road issue.

With inputs from ANI