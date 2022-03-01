Bengaluru: Water supply to be cutoff on March 3

Bengaluru: A number of localities in Bengaluru are set to face disruption of water supply from 6 AM to midnight on March 3.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), has initiated pipeline-linking works which will cause the supply disruption. The civic body plans to link the 1,350mm-dia-pipeline of Cauvery as part of the 4th stage of phase 1 near Gublala to the 18-million-litre-capacity reservoir built in the extended area of 6th stage Banashankari.

The BWSSB also plans to set up a new 300 mld (Minimum liquid discharge) Water Treatment Plant to facilitate the flow of water for the 3rd stage. The locations likely to face the disruption include Gandhinagar, Vasanthanagar, High Grounds, Sampangiramnagar, Town Hall, Lalbagh Road, Cubbonpete, Sunkalpete, Kumbarapete, Cottonpete, Chikpete, Bharathinagara, St Johns Road, Infantry Road, Shivajinagar, Frazer Town, MM Road, Byadarahalli, Nethaji Road, Coles Road, Cox town, Vivekanand Nagar, Maruthisevanagar, P&T Colony, DJ Halli, Nagawara, Samadhana Nagar, Pillanna Garden- 1st,2nd and 3rd stage, Lingarajpura.

Apart from these Kammagondanahalli, Mallasandra, Bagalagunte, T. Dasarahalli, HMT Ward, Peenya 2nd Stage, 3rd Stage, 4th Phase, Rajagopal Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, MEI Colony, Lakshmidevi Nagar, BHCS Layout, Happy Valley, part of BDA Layout, Uttarahalli, Bellandur, Ibbalur, Koramangala 1st Block, 4th Block, 4th C Block, J Block, Military campus ASC Center, Siddhartha Colony, Venkatapura, Teachers Colony, Jakkasandra and Jakkasandra Extension, ST Bed Area, part of Jayanagar 4th T Block, Arsu Colony, Thilaknagar, NEI Layout, East End A & B Main Roads, Krishnappa Garden and BHEL Layout, will also face the issue.