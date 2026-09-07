Bengaluru woman suffers injuries after scooter falls into pothole

Bengaluru: A woman suffered serious injuries after falling from her scooter into a water-filled pothole on Whitefield–Varthur Road, alleging that she underwent plastic surgery and incurred a hospital bill of Rs 1.97 lakh.

Varthur resident Aishani Khanna, who works in the private sector, shared details of the incident on social media on September 4 and tagged the BBMP and Greater Bengaluru Authority, urging officials to repair the road within 15 days.

The accident occurred on August 20 when Khanna was travelling to work on her scooter. According to her post, the pothole was filled with water, making it impossible for her to see the road surface. She fell from the scooter, which subsequently landed on her.

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Khanna sustained severe injuries to her left foot and was admitted to Manipal Hospital, where she underwent emergency plastic surgery. She remained hospitalised for five days and was later told that she might require a second surgery depending on her recovery.

She said the treatment cost Rs 1.97 lakh and described the incident as not only a physical and mental trauma but also an unexpected financial burden.

“There is no road here, only potholes,” she said, appealing to authorities to ensure safe and properly maintained roads.

Residents of Varthur have alleged that despite repeated complaints, several roads in the area have remained in poor condition for nearly a decade.

The issue has also drawn political attention. Karnataka BJP shared Khanna’s post and criticised the government over Bengaluru’s road conditions, questioning the utilisation of Rs 5,500 crore reportedly spent on city roads.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya also raised the issue, referring to the Rs 8,000 crore announced for road repairs and demanding a white paper on the utilisation of earlier funds before allocating additional money.