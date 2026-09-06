FDA raids e-comm warehouses in Bengaluru, seizes Rs 4L medicines

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Control Department conducted simultaneous raids on warehouses operated by e-commerce company Amazon in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts for allegedly storing medicines without the required licence.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials seized medicines worth a total of Rs 4,02,352 from two premises during the operation.

In the Bengaluru Urban district, a team led by Assistant Drugs Controller Manohar of the State Intelligence Wing raided the unlicensed premises of Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd at Tattanahalli in Anekal taluk.

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During the inspection, officials found medicines allegedly stored without a valid licence. Medicines valued at around Rs 2,45,352 were seized from the premises.

Simultaneously, officials inspected another unlicensed Amazon facility located in the Aerospace Park area of Devanahalli in the Bengaluru Rural district. The operation was led by district drug inspector Vibha.

Officials seized medicines worth Rs 1,57,000 from the Devanahalli facility during the inspection. The department said no valid documents authorising the storage of medicines were found at either location. The raids were conducted as part of efforts to check the unauthorised stocking and distribution of medicines through e-commerce platforms.

Department warns operators

Under the regulations governing the sale and storage of medicines, businesses are required to obtain the necessary licences and comply with prescribed conditions. Officials said the action was aimed at ensuring that medicines are not stored or distributed through unauthorised premises.

The department has warned e-commerce operators and other establishments against violating drug-control regulations. Officials said similar inspections would continue against entities allegedly storing medicines without the required approvals.

The Drugs Control Department said enforcement teams would continue monitoring such facilities across the state and take action wherever violations of licensing and storage requirements are detected.