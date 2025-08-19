Sometimes, the best escapes are the ones closest to home. For Hyderabadis tired of traffic, deadlines, and crowded hangout spots, Medak offers the perfect breather. Just about 95–100 km away, this small Telangana town blends history, spirituality, nature, and rustic flavours.

What makes Medak special is that it offers something for every kind of traveller. Architecture lovers can admire a majestic European-style cathedral, history buffs can walk through an ancient Kakatiya fort, and nature seekers can relax in the quiet of a sanctuary. Add to this the charm of Telangana’s countryside and simple yet hearty food, and you have all the ingredients for a refreshing day trip or a relaxed weekend break.

Siasat.com ‘s guide to explore Medak on a short trip.

Medak from Hyderabad

How to reach?

Medak is about 2 to 2.5 hours from Hyderabad. The easiest way is by car or cab (Rs.1,500-Rs.2,500 round trip). TSRTC buses run regularly with tickets around Rs.130-Rs.150, while a few trains also connect, though road travel is faster and more flexible.

What to See in Medak

Medak Cathedral

The star attraction of the town, Medak Cathedral, is one of Asia’s largest churches. Built in the early 20th century, it is an architectural wonder in Gothic Revival style. Its colourful stained-glass windows narrate stories from the Bible, and the sheer scale of the church it can hold up to 5,000 worshippers leaves visitors spellbound.

Medak Fort

Perched on a hill, this 12th-century Kakatiya-era fort is a mix of ruins and heritage. A short climb rewards you with sweeping views of the surrounding countryside and town.

Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary

Just 16 km from Medak, this green expanse is perfect for nature lovers. Spread over 130 sq km, it offers quiet walking trails, birdwatching, and even boat rides at the Pocharam Reservoir. Entry fees are minimal, usually Rs.20–Rs.50.

Edupayala Temple

Around 20 km from Medak, this temple dedicated to Goddess Durga is unique for its location; it sits at the confluence of seven streams of the Manjeera river. It’s a calm and spiritual spot, especially popular during festivals.

Narsapur Forest Park

Around 30 km from Medak, Narsapur Forest Park is a peaceful spot for picnics, short treks, and birdwatching.

With walking trails, a watchtower, and plenty of greenery, it’s a refreshing break for families and nature lovers.

Time : Tuesday to Sunday,

9 AM–5 PM

Ticket : Rs.50 for adults & Rs.30 for kids.

Food to try

Medak’s cuisine carries Telangana’s earthy, spicy touch. Try Sakinalu, the crunchy rice-flour snack, and enjoy a simple roti-curry thali or local biryani for a filling meal.

Budget & Itinerary

A day trip to Medak is light on the wallet, ranging from Rs.150 (bus) to about Rs.1,250 (car/fuel share). Meals will set you back around Rs.200-Rs.300 per person. Most attractions are either free or charge nominal entry fees.

Suggested Plan:

7:00 AM – Leave Hyderabad

9:30 AM – Visit Medak Cathedral

11:00 AM – Explore Medak Fort

1:00 PM – Lunch in town

2:00 PM – Drive to Narsapur Forest Park for a short trek and watchtower views

4:00 PM – Head to Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary

5:30 PM – Stop at Edupayala Temple before returning

8:30 PM – Reach back Hyderabad