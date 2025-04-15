Best food spots in Hyderabad’s Old City: Breakfast, lunch and more

It won’t be wrong to say that every street in Hyderabad’s Old City has a story to tell, some are written in stone while others in spice. Beyond the usual map of Old City featuring the infamous minarets of Charminar and the sparkle of Laad Bazaar, there lies another map altogether that is drawn on a plate. This map features delicious stops, taking a tourist deep into the culinary soul of Hyderabad.

So, Siasat.com invites you to become a tourist in the Old City and walk down this specially curated food map. A map that starts and ends with traditional Hyderabadi food, celebrating culture, community and pure culinary joy.

Stop 1: Chai with a view of Charminar

If you want to be a true Hyderabadi, your mornings must start with Irani Chai. And many swear that the best chai spot in Old City is Nimrah Cafe and Bakery. Here the steaming cup of chai comes with a beautiful silhouette of Charminar. Watching the pigeons fly around you, while dipping a warm Osmania biscuit in your chai is a vibe, making it an essential first stop on this map.

Stop 2: Nihari, Khichdi and more

Breakfast in old city is not a casual meal but a grand affair. Think nihari, paya, khichdi, khatta, kheema, bheja, gurde, kaleji and more. You will get it all at any eatery in Hyderabad’s Old City but the most vouched-for breakfast spots are Hotel Niagara at Chaderghat. From here, moving on deep into Old City is Hotel Nayaab at Darulshifa and Shahran Hotel at Pathergatti. If you are in the mood for tahari, Mehboob ki Tahari at Purani Haveli is a mustr-try.

Stop 3: The breakfast club of dosas

Want to go South Indian for breakfast? Old City is filled to the brim with options of buttery dosas topped with aloo, paneer, cheese or whatever your heart craves. When you come here, you cannot miss the most famous Ram Ki Bandi at Moazzamjahi Market. Move a bit further and you will find options like Laxman Ki Bandi at Mangalhat, Govind ki Bandi at Ghansi Bazar, and Anand Bhavan at Pathergatti.

Stop 4: Lunch that is fit for Nizams

For lunch, step into places that have served generations. Shadab Hotel at Ghansi Bazar is the most famous on this map for its mouthwatering biryani, kebabs and curries. Step further and you will find Aiwan-e-Khaas at Madina Circle, Rumaan Hotel at Khilwat, Pista House and Shah Ghouse at Shah Ali Banda.

Stop 5: Street Food Sagas

Evening hunger pangs? We have got you or more like Old City has got you. Here, you will find almost every lane peppered with street food stalls but the most recommended ones are as follows- Akbar Fast Food at Khilwat, Milan Juice Centre near Charminar, Agra Sweets at Char Kaman and Brijwasi Chat Wala at Ghansi Bazaar.

Stop 6: End on a sweet note

This food map is incomplete without a stop at High Court ki Jalebi at Ghansi Bazaar. Crisp, juicy, and fried in enormous kadhais, these jalebis are the perfect sweet ending to your culinary journey.