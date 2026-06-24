As monsoon showers drench Maharashtra in shades of green, there is no better time for Hyderabad travellers to hit the road. A three-day drive to Lonavala and Mumbai offers the perfect blend of misty hills, roaring waterfalls, iconic city sights and delicious food. From sipping chai amid the clouds to watching giant waves crash along Mumbai’s coastline, this journey promises memories that will last long after the rains are gone.

Day 1: Hyderabad to Lonavala – Chasing Clouds and Waterfalls

Begin your journey early from Hyderabad and drive towards Lonavala, one of Maharashtra‘s most loved monsoon destinations. As the Western Ghats come into view, the landscape transforms into a paradise of rolling green hills, waterfalls and drifting clouds.

Spend the afternoon exploring Bhushi Dam, which comes alive during the rainy season. Continue to Tiger’s Leap and Lion’s Point, where breathtaking valley views are often hidden beneath a blanket of mist. Along the way, stop for roasted bhutta, hot vada pav, pakoras and steaming cups of chai sold by local vendors. Before calling it a day, pick up some of Lonavala‘s famous chikki and settle into your hotel for the night.

Day 2: Lonavala to Mumbai – From Hills to the Sea

After breakfast, take the scenic drive to Mumbai through the rain-washed ghats. Once in the city, begin your exploration at the iconic Gateway of India and soak in the views of the Arabian Sea under dramatic monsoon skies.

For lunch, step into one of Mumbai’s legendary Parsi cafes such as Kyani & Co. or Britannia & Co. and enjoy comforting favourites like Bun Maska with chai or the city’s famous Berry Pulao.

As evening approaches, head to Marine Drive, where the monsoon puts on a spectacular show. Watch powerful waves crash against the tetrapods while cool sea breeze and light rain create a magical atmosphere. Later, drive across the illuminated Bandra-Worli Sea Link and admire the city’s sparkling skyline. End the day by exploring the cafés and lively streets of Bandra or Colaba.

Day 3: Kanheri Caves and Mumbai’s Hidden Charms

Start your final day at the ancient Kanheri Caves inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Surrounded by lush greenery, the centuries-old Buddhist caves become even more beautiful during monsoon, with small streams and waterfalls flowing through the rocky landscape.

Spend the afternoon wandering through Colaba’s bustling streets or relaxing at a cosy cafe.

For Hyderabad travellers looking to experience the best of the monsoon, this road trip combines nature, heritage, food and city life in one unforgettable adventure.