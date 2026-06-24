Hyderabad: 2026 brought some exciting shows for OTT lovers. From romance and adventure to spy thrillers and crime drama, viewers have many interesting options to watch. Here are six popular series that are getting good attention this year.

Best Web Series To Watch In 2026

1. Bridgerton Season 4

Bridgerton Season 4 is one of the most awaited romantic dramas of 2026. This season focuses on Benedict Bridgerton and his love story with Sophie Baek. Their story has emotion, class difference, family drama, and a fairy tale feel. Fans who love royal romance and beautiful period drama should not miss this season.

2. One Piece Season 2

One Piece Season 2 takes the adventure to the next level. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates enter the Grand Line, where they face new enemies and bigger challenges. With action, friendship, comedy, and fantasy, this season is a strong pick for anime and adventure lovers.

3. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web is a gripping Indian crime drama set around Mumbai International Airport. The story follows a customs officer who returns to take down a dangerous smuggling network. With gold, luxury goods, and high level crime involved, this series can attract viewers who enjoy realistic thrillers.

4. Citadel Season 2

Citadel Season 2 brings back the stylish spy thriller with more action and drama. The story moves beyond Mason and Nadia, giving more space to other characters. With global missions, secret agencies, and dangerous technology, Citadel is made for fans of big scale espionage shows.

5. The Night Manager Season 2

The Night Manager Season 2 returns after a long gap with Tom Hiddleston back as Jonathan Pine. This season becomes more intense as Pine goes rogue and faces bigger risks. The show has strong performances, spy drama, and a serious tone that keeps viewers engaged.

6. Beef Season 2

Beef Season 2 comes back with a fresh story and a new cast. The season explores ambition, manipulation, rich people’s secrets, and human conflict. It is a good choice for viewers who like dark comedy and emotional drama.

For romance, start with Bridgerton Season 4. For adventure, watch One Piece Season 2. For spy thrillers, go for Citadeland The Night Manager.