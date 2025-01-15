Beware of fake Sankranti shopping offers, websites: Telangana Police

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Cyber Security Director Shikha Goel has issued a warning to the public regarding the rise in cyber scams during the Sankranti festival.

She emphasized the need for vigilance against cybercriminals who exploit festive shopping opportunities through fake offers, misleading discounts, and counterfeit websites.

Goel highlighted that these criminals often use tactics such as gift card scams, fake e-wallets, and fraudulent apps to deceive consumers, particularly during this festive season.

The director pointed out that social media platforms and WhatsApp scams are on the rise, urging individuals to remain cautious. She advised that travel tickets, gifts, and shopping should only be booked through official platforms to avoid falling victim to scams.

Victims of cybercrime are encouraged to report incidents immediately by calling 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in.

This warning comes amid a reported 18% increase in cybercrime cases in Telangana in 2024, with victims suffering significant financial losses.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has been actively working to combat these crimes, having arrested numerous individuals involved in various scams and conducted awareness campaigns to educate the public about potential threats.

As the festive season approaches, citizens are reminded to stay alert and prioritize their online safety.