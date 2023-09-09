Beware of fraudulent customer care numbers: SCR officials

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) cautioned passengers against possible fraud in the name of the ticket refund process.

SCR authorities advised the passengers not to click on any links or respond to any suspicious calls as it may lead to financial fraud.

“It is observed that fraudsters were calling people from different numbers and sending phishing links. The refund process is fully automatic and there is no need for human intervention,” said an official.

There have been instances of fraud in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) ticket refund process as a result of the rise in the use of online ticketing and payment via UPI handles. The online fraud prompted railway officials to take necessary steps and make passengers aware.

Recently, a similar instance involving a hoax call claiming to be from an IRCTC customer care service asking for the victim’s bank information in order to defraud him was reported. However, IRCTC officials responded quickly and took appropriate action, a press release said.