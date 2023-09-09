Beware of fraudulent customer care numbers: SCR officials

SCR authorities advised the passengers not to click on any links or respond to any suspicious calls as it may lead to financial fraud.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 9th September 2023 8:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: SCR cancels 22 MMTS trains from July 3-9
( Representative image )

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) cautioned passengers against possible fraud in the name of the ticket refund process.

Peoples Career

SCR authorities advised the passengers not to click on any links or respond to any suspicious calls as it may lead to financial fraud.

“It is observed that fraudsters were calling people from different numbers and sending phishing links. The refund process is fully automatic and there is no need for human intervention,” said an official.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Several trains diverted between Sept 20, 25

There have been instances of fraud in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) ticket refund process as a result of the rise in the use of online ticketing and payment via UPI handles. The online fraud prompted railway officials to take necessary steps and make passengers aware.

Recently, a similar instance involving a hoax call claiming to be from an IRCTC customer care service asking for the victim’s bank information in order to defraud him was reported. However, IRCTC officials responded quickly and took appropriate action, a press release said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 9th September 2023 8:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button