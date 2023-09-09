Hyderabad: Several trains diverted between Sept 20, 25

Commuters have been advised to take note of scheduled trains for convenient journeys.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 9th September 2023 6:51 pm IST
( Representative image )

Hyderabad: Several trains operating at the Secundrabad division were diverted in view of the non-interlocking works going on between the Makudi-Sirpur-Sripur Kagaz Nagar stations.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, A K Tripathi of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, the Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh express from September 20 to 25 will be diverted to Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Raipur, Gondia, Nagpur route.

Similarly, the Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam Express departing Visakhapatnam on September 14 and 21, and on the return journey from Gandhidham on September 24 will run through these diverted routes Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Raipur, Gondia, Nagpur.

Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Swarnajayanthi Expresses departing Visakhapatnam on September 22 and 25 and Hazrat Nizamuddin on September 20 and 24 will be diverted to Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Raipur, Gondia, Nagpur routes.

In addition, the Puri-Okha SF express, which departs Puri on September 24, will be diverted to Vizianagaram, Tilagarh, Raipur, Nagpur, and Wardha routes.

