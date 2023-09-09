Hyderabad: Ban on PoP Ganesh idols immersion in Hussain Sagar upheld

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has reaffirmed the ban on immersing Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in Hussain Sagar, maintaining last year’s order.

This decision comes after a petition was filed in the High Court by PoP idol manufacturers, requesting the court to lift the ban on producing PoP idols. Last year, the High Court imposed a ban on the use of PoP-made idols for immersion in Hussain Sagar.

In response to the petition, the high court had sought clarification from the government. The court’s interim verdict reiterated that last year’s orders remain in effect, and idols crafted from PoP must be immersed in alternative temporary artificial wells.

The court has declined to lift the ban on installing POP idols, even though the petitioners argued they should be allowed to sell idols that were prepared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocate Venu Madhav informed the court that last year, idols made from POP were immersed in Hussain Sagar, in violation of the high court’s orders.

The high court underlined that if evidence is presented, necessary action will be taken regarding the violation. The court has scheduled the next hearing on the PoP’s petition to lift the manufacturing ban for September 25.

This ban on PoP idols is aimed at preventing pollution in Hussain Sagar, and it also prohibits the manufacture of such idols to protect the environment.