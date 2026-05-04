Arabic desserts have been a mainstay of Hyderabad’s culinary map for a long time, rooted in the city’s historic ties to the Middle East. However, in recent years, this long-standing love affair has reached a fever pitch. Walk into any cafe or restaurant in the city, and you will find yourself at the centre of a high-gloss dessert revolution.

From the golden, cheese-pull glory of Kunafa and the delicate layers of Baklava to the viral Galata Cheesecake, the city’s sweet tooth has chosen Middle Eastern treats. Even niche hybrids like Salankatia and the ubiquitous milk cakes have become social media staples. While the city films its next viral reel of a chocolate-drenched pastry, a quieter, more soulful dessert culture remains hidden from the eyes of dessert lovers.

For a lot of “Saudi returnees” and the Hadhrami diaspora in Hyderabad, the ultimate comfort does not come in a sleek pastry box, it comes in a bowl of Masoub or Arika. Siasat.com explores these underrated Yemeni classics that are slowly making a place on the Hyderabadi palate.

What are Masoub and Arika?

To the uninitiated, these two might look like simple mashes, but they represent a centuries-old tradition of the Arabian Peninsula. Primarily sought out by those who spent decades in the Gulf, these dishes are the antithesis of the “aesthetic” dessert; they are messy, hearty, and deeply nostalgic.

While both share a similar lineage in the Tihama and Hijaz regions, they cater to very different cravings.

Masoub is often described as the “ultimate breakfast” of the Arab world, functioning essentially as a warm, deconstructed banana bread pudding. It is prepared by vigorously mashing over-ripe bananas with shredded whole-wheat flatbread until the mixture reaches a soft, moist consistency. This decadent upgrade layers the banana-bread base with thick canned cream known as qishta, a generous drizzle of honey, and a surprising topping of savoury cheddar cheese or cornflakes for a crunch that perfectly bridges the sweet-savoury divide.

Arika, on the other hand, is the more robust and energy-dense cousin of Masoub. It swaps the lightness of bananas for the deep, caramelised richness of dates. The preparation also differs significantly; instead of using pre-made shredded bread, Arika starts with a thick, cooked dough made from brown flour. This dough is “bruised” and mashed together with softened dates and ghee until it becomes a chewy, caramel-colored mound. It is traditionally served with a well of melted ghee and honey in the centre and is often finished with a sprinkling of black seeds and cream, offering a nuttier and more intense flavour profile that hits home for those who grew up in the Gulf.

Where to find it in Hyderabad?

If you want to skip the trend-chasing and find the real soul of these sweets, head toward the Tolichowki axis. Here are five spots serving Masoub and Arika in Hyderabad:

1. Al Wadi Yemeni Restaurant (Tolichowki)

2. Felfelah (Tolichowki)

3. Al Yemeni Restaurant (Tolichowki)

4. Arabian Food Corner (Tolichowki)

5. Bayt Al-Masoub (Cloud Kitchen)

Have you tried Masoub and Arika yet? Comment below.