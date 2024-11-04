Beyond Osmania and Fruit: The ‘forgotten’ biscuits of Hyderabad

The ritual of relishing Subhan Bakery’s Osmania biscuit with a cup of Irani Chai is a shared experience for every Hyderabadi, just as packing Karachi Bakery’s beloved Fruit biscuit for every trip abroad. It can be agreed that these two varieties have put Hyderabad on the global food map.

Yet, they hardly represent the rich biscuit culture that the City of Nizams has to offer.

“According to me, Hyderabad’s identity lies in its biscuits. However, now when we think of the city, Osmania and Fruit are the only ones that come to mind. In reality, there have been several essential varieties that once defined our bakeries,” says Muzafar Khan, third-generation owner of Rose Bakery.

The forgotten treasures

Exploring beyond the popular, Hyderabad’s bakeries are filled with varieties that tell stories of the city’s diverse flavors and culinary heritage.

“When my grandfather Mohd Yaseen Khan opened this bakery in 1951, there were only five biscuits that were most prevalent in Hyderabad. The topmost was the Osmania biscuit and the other four were Khara Biscuit, Chand Biscuit, Fine Biscuit, and Tie Biscuit. These biscuits were so popular that no breakfast, tea time, or weddings were complete without them,” Muzafar explains to Siasat.com.

Kicking off the list is Chand Biscuit– named after its crescent moon shape. While some people still rave about it, its craze can be confirmed by any 90s kid. Characterized by a mild sweetness and a light, crumbly texture, these biscuits are often baked with a hint of vanilla or milk, giving them a subtle, comforting flavor.

Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com

Next is the Fine Biscuit, another Hyderabadi treat with a long-standing legacy in the city’s bakeries. Known for its flaky, airy texture, Fine Biscuit is crafted through a labor-intensive process that involves layering thin sheets of dough, which creates its distinctive lightness. This delicate biscuit has a caramelized, slightly crispy crust that pairs beautifully with Irani chai, as it softens when dipped, adding a mildly sweet flavor to the tea.

One of the most underrated biscuits is the Khara Biscuit, which contribute to the city’s tea culture with its unique taste. These savory biscuits are made from a simple mix of flour, butter, and a blend of spices, often including cumin or sesame seeds, contrasting nicely with the sweet notes of chai.

Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat.com

Finally, we have the Tie Biscuit, a delightful treat known for its unique bow-tie shape. These biscuits have a slightly hard, savory texture, making them an excellent accompaniment to a cup of tea, especially Irani chai. Their light, feathery quality sets them apart from the sweeter biscuits and offers a satisfying crunch that is both comforting and enjoyable.

Will Hyderabad come back to these gems?

In today’s world, where Instagram trends shape what people like, it’s hard to say if traditional biscuits from Hyderabad will make a comeback.

“Before, we had a strong demand for all these biscuits, but now it seems like only Osmania biscuits are popular,” says Muzafar. “Social media has changed how quickly people lose interest; they want something new every few years. Many traditional biscuits are vanishing from bakeries in Hyderabad, and only a few old bakeries still make them the old-fashioned way. I’m worried that in a couple of decades, they might be gone for good.”

This concern highlights the challenge of keeping old food traditions alive in a fast-changing world. The real question is whether people will rediscover and embrace these cherished treats before they fade away.