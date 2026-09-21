BGUS breaks Tank Bund barricades over GHMC’s Ganesh restrictions

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed on Tank Bund on Monday, September 21, after members of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi removed iron barricades installed along the railing to prevent devotees from immersing Ganesh idols.

The agitated Samithi members reached Tank Bund and began removing the barricades despite attempts by the police to stop them. The group raised slogans like “GHMC down down” against the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) over its alleged failure to make proper arrangements for idol immersion. The protesters demanded that devotees be allowed to continue immersion at Tank Bund.

Tension prevailed on Tank Bund on Monday, September 21, after members of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi removed iron barricades installed along the railing to prevent devotees from immersing Ganesh idols. pic.twitter.com/SeZcMZ4cNC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 21, 2026

Iron barricade removed, police intervene

A Samithi member reportedly sat on the railing and removed a barricade, prompting the police to intervene. As the situation threatened to escalate, the police took the protesters into preventive custody and shifted them from the spot. The police also detained the members when they attempted to stage a sit-in protest on Tank Bund.

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The incident left devotees questioning why the police were preventing immersion on Tank Bund despite elaborate arrangements being made for the Ganesh festival. Devotees pointed out that they face similar confusion and restrictions every year during the immersion process.

The police department, GHMC and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi should formulate a coordinated action plan well in advance of the festival to ensure smooth immersion arrangements and avoid confusion among devotees, residents and organisers, they said.



