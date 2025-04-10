Bhadrachalam inspector, constable caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe

The police officials demanded an amount of Rs 30,000 for releasing the complainants' vehicle.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 10th April 2025 10:02 pm IST
Hyderabad: An inspector and a constable of Bhadrachalam police station were nabbed by the Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Thursday, April 10.

According to the ACB, police officials inspector (SHO) B Ramesh and constable Ch Ramarao demanded an amount of Rs 30,000 for releasing the complainants’ vehicle from the police station without any legal case or procedure, which was intercepted while transporting gravel.

The reduced amount was received via PhonePe.

One other person identified as D Karthik was also held in the case.

The Telangana ACB has requested people to report bribery by government officials on “Dial 1064” or via WhatsApp on 9440446106, Facebook and X.

