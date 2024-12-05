Bhagavad Gita is legacy of India’s cultural history: Kerala Guv Khan

Chandigarh: The Bhagavad Gita is a legacy of India’s cultural history and a scripture for the welfare of all humanity, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Thursday.

He was addressing the 9th International Gita Conference on the theme ‘Balanced Nature-Pure Environment Based on Srimad Bhagavad Gita’. The event was organised in Kurukshetra University, Haryana as part of the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra.

“It reflects the unity and integrity of India,” Khan said.

According to an official statement, the Kerala governor said the Gita plays an important role in environmental conservation, and it is essential to spread its environmental protection message worldwide. It encapsulates the essence of the ‘Upanishads’ and vedic texts, he added.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the Gita conveys a message of environmental protection to the world.

It is a sacred text for the welfare of all humanity, offering solutions to all the challenges related to human life, Dattatreya said.

Before the address at the Kurukshetra University, Dattatreya, who is also the Chancellor of the university, and other dignitaries formally inaugurated the conference by lighting a lamp and unveiling the conference’s souvenir.

In his address, the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd), emphasized that the Gita represents the essence of the philosophy of life for all humanity.

He noted that coming to Kurukshetra brings a sense of completeness.

The 18-day International Gita Mahotsav, organized by the Haryana government, will help the world understand the teachings of the Gita, he said.

“The knowledge in the Gita guides us to the right path in life, helping us overcome confusion, dilemmas, and doubts,” Singh said. The Gita is a religious and moral text that provides strength, clarity, and the ability to make the right decisions in times of crisis, he said.

Swami Gyananand Maharaj, a scholar of the Gita, said that the Bhagavad Gita contains a global message of environmental protection.

Kurukshetra, the sacred land of the Gita, is the birthplace of these teachings. Balance is essential in every area of life, and the Gita provides solutions to all problems, he said.

At the conference, Tanzania’s Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports Tabia Maulid Mwita, stated that there is a deep connection between India and Tanzania in the fields of education and agriculture.

“The sacred land of Kurukshetra is where Lord Krishna delivered the message of the Gita to Arjuna. Such events will strengthen the relationship between Tanzania and India, benefiting areas like culture, agriculture, health, trade, education, and research,” the minister said.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini formally inaugurated the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM), organised on the banks of the Brahmasarovar in Kurukshetra.

Tanzania is the partner country while Odisha is the partner state for this year’s IGM, which is being held from November 28 to December 15.

The main events of the festival will be held from December 5 to December 11.

Meanwhile, Haryana Governor Dattatreya inaugurated the Haryana Pavilion on Thursday at Purushottampura Bagh, located on the sacred banks of Brahmasarovar.

The pavilion, established under the joint aegis of the Kurukshetra University and the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB), was lauded by the governor as a “mirror of Haryanvi culture”, showcasing the state’s vibrant folk art and heritage.

Dattatreya praised the Kurukshetra University for its commendable efforts in promoting and preserving Haryanvi culture.

He remarked that as part of the International Gita Mahotsav celebrations, the university and KDB have successfully brought the essence of Haryana’s folk traditions to a global audience.

Kerala Governor Khan highlighted the pavilion’s role in educating the younger generation about Haryana’s ancient culture and heritage, emphasizing its global recognition.

Uttarakhand Governor Singh expressed pride in the preservation of cultural values and commended the pavilion for celebrating the richness of Haryanvi traditions.