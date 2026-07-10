Bhagwat attends RSS annual Prant Pracharak meet in Belagavi

Belagavi: Belagavi has been placed under tight security as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) begins its three-day annual Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak (All India Prant Pracharak Meeting) on Friday, July 10.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and the organisation’s senior leadership are participating in the high-level deliberations.

The meeting is being held at Sant Meera School in Angol, the RSS office at Shastri Nagar and the Foundry Cluster in Udyambag. The main deliberations are taking place at Sant Meera School, where elaborate security arrangements have been made. Entry has been restricted to invited delegates, while public access has been prohibited.

Senior RSS functionaries, including Sah Sarkaryavahs Dr. Krishnagopal, C.R. Mukunda, Arun Kumar, Ramdutt, Alok Kumar and Atul Limaye, have already arrived in Belagavi. More than 130 representatives, including Prant Pracharaks, Sah Prant Pracharaks, Kshetra Pracharaks and organisational secretaries of 32 Sangh-inspired organisations from all 11 organisational regions and 46 provinces, are attending the annual meeting.

According to the RSS, the meeting will review organisational expansion, progress of activities undertaken during the centenary year, reports on training camps conducted across the country, and plans for future expansion of shakhas. Discussions will also cover annual organisational planning and contemporary national issues.

Preparatory meetings were held on Thursday to finalise arrangements related to accommodation, security and logistics. The annual gathering is a follow-up to the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in March this year and serves as one of the RSS’s most important organisational review meetings.

While reports have suggested that certain temple-related developments and other contemporary issues could come up during the deliberations, the RSS has not officially confirmed the detailed agenda beyond its organisational review and planning sessions.