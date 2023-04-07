Bhagwat Katha narrator receives extortion demand of Rs 1 cr

Mathura: Bhagwat Katha narrator Aniruddhacharya has received a letter threatening to blow him up with his family with a bomb if he does not pay Rs 1 crore in extortion, Vrindavan police said on Friday.

Police said they have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash said someone has sent a letter via post demanding Rs 1 crore from Aniruddhacharya, a Vrindavan resident, and threatened to blow him up with his family if he does not pay them.

Prakash said the manager of Gauri Gopal Ashram of Aniruddhacharya informed the police about the letter.

It stated, “We have come to Vrindavan to blow you up. Give us one crore rupees. We give you a week’s time. Otherwise, you will be blown up along with your family and ashram with bombs.”

Police officials are scanning CCTV footage of the ashram for suspects, the ASP added.