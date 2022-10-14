Bharat Biotech evinces interest to invest in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Covaxin maker Dr. Krishna M. Ella has evinced interest in investing in Karnataka.

Ella, Chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech, which produces Covaxin, met state Minister for Large and Medium Industries Dr. Murugesh R. Nirani, in Hyderabad on Friday, stated the official press release from the ministry of large and medium industries.

Ella, however, did not divulge the details of the nature and extent of investment and said that he would soon come out with an investment plan.

In a meeting held at a private hotel as a part of roadshow for the Global Investors’ Meet, scheduled on November 2, 3 and 4 in Bengaluru, Dr Nirani appraised Dr Ella about the potential and advantages in investing in Karnataka.

“Karnataka is committed to facilitating ease of doing business and shall provide all support and infrastructure facilities to the investors in the state.”

“There is an intention to invest in Karnataka, where the industrial environment is favourable for business,” said Dr. Ella.

The minister invited Dr. Ella to the Global Investors Meet.

Dr. E.V. Raman Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to the state government, Department of Commerce and Industry, Industrial Development Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Dr. Nirani also met several other investors in Hyderabad. The department will conduct an investors roadshow in Mumbai on October 19.