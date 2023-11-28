Bharat Biotech, University of Sydney sign MoU to advance vaccine research collaboration

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech International Limited, a world leading vaccines & bio-therapeutics manufacturer and the University of Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute (Sydney ID) today (Tuesday) announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance vaccine research initiatives, strengthen academic-industry partnerships and augment global efforts to combat infectious diseases.

According to a press note, the agreement aims to build strong sectoral and cross-organizational collaborations to design novel methodologies to tackle future epidemics and infectious diseases. Furthermore, leverage academia-industry strengths to advance the science of vaccines and biotherapeutics.

Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman at Bharat Biotech said, “This agreement reflects our ethos to facilitate collaborative research, foster innovation, and further advance the science vaccine technology. We are excited about the new opportunities to strengthen our shared vision, and leverage the prowess of education, and research capabilities to help build a healthier universe. Most importantly, build the talent of young scientists with a passion to innovate.”

Prof Jamie Triccas, Deputy Director at Sydney ID, said, “Positioning Sydney ID on a global scale to drive innovation and highlight our expertise in the development of new vaccines and biotherapeutics is of paramount importance…Together with Bharat Biotech International Limited, we aim to make a lasting impact on global health.”

Vaccines are the most effective and cost-effective way to protect people worldwide. Vaccine development potentially transforms health by removing the burden of life-threatening infectious diseases. India’s capabilities in the manufacturing of vaccines came to the fore during the COVID-19 pandemic, where companies such as Bharat Biotech, were able to provide vaccines that met over 60% of the world’s demand and supplied over 2.4 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines.