Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: No startups in country, claims Rahul

Godhra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, March 8, claimed there were no startups in the country and those that did exist were under the control of foreign firms.

Addressing a small gathering in a Muslim-dominated area opposite Godhra railway station as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government’s ‘Startup India’ initiative and promised to earmark Rs 5,000 crore to fund the sector if the Congress came to power.

“Have you seen any startups? Are they anywhere to be seen? Not a single one exists. And those which exist are in the control of foreign firms. We will create a Rs 5000 crore fund so that sons of poor farmers and labourers can open their own startups,” he asserted.

He also said 30 lakh government posts were vacant and the Congress would fill them when it comes to power.

Gandhi claimed the Centre had waived off loans to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore of big corporates but was unwilling to provide the same relief to farmers, students and labourers.

On the second day of the Gujarat leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyaay Yatra, Gandhi on Friday resumed his journey from Dahod and reached Godhra in adjoining Panchmahal district. After addressing people in Jhalod in Dahod on Thursday, he had stayed overnight in a village there.

In the morning, Gandhi visited Kamboi Dham near Jhalod town to pay tribute to tribal icon Govind Guru.

When his yatra proceeded from Dahod, he was greed by party functionaries and residents, while tribals performed a traditional dance at a traffic roundabout.

Gandhi, who was seated in his open-roof SUV, waved back at the crowd. He also cut a large cake that was presented to him by women Congress workers on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

On the way to Godhra, Gandhi prayed at a Shiva temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

From Godhra, he reached Pavagadh where he offered prayers at Maa Khodiyar temple.

As per Congress functionaries, Gandhi will stay overnight in Jambughoda village in Panchmahal.