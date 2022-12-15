Bharat Jodo Yatra in Dausa

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Published: 15th December 2022 7:42 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Dausa, Dec 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padayatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Dausa on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Dausa, Dec 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a photo with the International Gold medalist and Arjuna Award recipient Krishna Poonia during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Dausa, Dec 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a padayatri participates in the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Dausa on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Dausa, Dec 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embraces a padayatri during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Dausa on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Dausa, Dec 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padayatris during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Dausa on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Dausa, Dec 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a group photo with padayatris during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Dausa on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Tags
