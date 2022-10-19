Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to reach Telangana on Sunday

After days of uncertainty, the Congress has confirmed that their revival campaign Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Telangana on October 31 and will tour the state until November 7. The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra will enter Hyderabad on November 1 through Shamshabad.

AICC Telangana in charge Manickam Tagore confirmed the schedule of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state.

In Telangana, the yatra will begin from Gudeballur in Narayanpet district and will break for three days for the festival of Diwali at Makthal and will resume on October 27.

“We are ready for #BharatJodoYatra. Happy to share the details of the Telangana state Yatra details. We Will welcome our Leader @RahulGandhi Ji on 23 rd October and he will be in Telangana till 7 th of Nov 2022. Hope @INCTelangana make it wonderful & historic” Tagore tweeted.

Rahul will begin his walk at 6:30 am to 10:30 am and will break until 4 pm and end the day at 7 pm, addressing gathering and meeting people in the evenings.

After entering Hyderabad through Shamshabad, Rahul is scheduled to hoist the national flag at Charminar and address a meeting at the Indira Gandhi statue, Necklace Road.

He will then resume his walk, which will pass through Balanagar, Hafeezpet, and BHEL bus stand on their way to Muthangi and Rudraram in Sangareddy district.

On November 4, the yatra will continue to Jogipet and Peddapur in Medak after taking a day off. On November 7, Gandhi and his team will travel to Narayankhed and through the Kamareddy district before entering Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi will give a corner speech at the Mirzapur Hanuman temple in Shahapur, Jukkal, before travelling to Deglur in Nanded for the night.