Hyderabad: DAV school principal booked for negligence in 4-yr-old’s rape case

Hyderabad: In the case of the four-year-old girl’s sexual abuse and murder, the DAV school principal was booked by the city police for negligence (allowing the driver to enter classrooms).

The four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by the car driver of the school principal at Banjara Hills. The accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday and a case has been registered against him under sections 364, 376 (a)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO act.

The accused person, identified as Rajani Kumar, worked as a driver for the DAV school’s principal at Banjara Hills. Kumar was reportedly entering the digital classroom of the school frequently and is alleged to have misbehaved with the female students by inappropriately touching them.

The victim informed her parents after they persistently asked her why she was disturbed. When she told the parents about the sexual abuse in the school by Rajani Kumar, her parents and relatives rushed to DAV School.

They caught hold of the driver and reportedly beat him up using sticks. On getting to know about the incident, the Banjara Hills police reached the school and took the driver into custody. The cops have registered a case and are currently verifying the feed from surveillance cameras.

Several parents also turned up at the station demanding action from the cops on the same night. They also protested inside the police station premises. Slogans of “We want justice” were raised.

Kasam Bhaskar, a parent of a student at DAV school speaking to Siasat.com said, “The principal has to have known what was happening. There are allegations of other children suffering also. The management was silenced, she’s not taking responsibility either.”