Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all women walk today

Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Haryana's Kurukshetra on Sunday

Published: 9th January 2023 7:57 am IST
Kurukshetra: Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will witness all women walk on Monday with Rahul Gandhi, said party MP Jothimani on Twitter.

“Tomorrow is an all women walk in Bharat Jodo Yatra . one of the most exciting day. @RahulGandhi is very passionate and committed on women empowerment, looking forward!” Jothimani tweeted on Sunday which was later retweeted by Jairam Ramesh.

Earlier in December when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas, celebrated the day by continuing his journey of Bharat Jodo Yatra with women.

Similar occasion was witnessed in November On the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary on November 19, only women walked with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that day.

Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Sunday.

