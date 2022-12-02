‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Two dogs welcome Rahul with bouquets in MP

The dogs, Lizho and Rexy, held a basket of bouquets with the messages "Chale Kadam, Jude Vatan" and "Nafrat Chhodo, Bharat Jodo," and handed it over to Gandhi.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 2nd December 2022 4:47 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi welcomed by a dog at Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP.

Tanodiya: A pair of dogs welcomed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with bouquets when he stopped for tea during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district on Friday.

Sarvamitra Nachan, the owner of the six-year-old labradors, reached Tanodiya town with his pets to welcome the Congress leader.

“We wished to do something different for the Yatra. We are following it since the beginning and we trained the dogs to hand over the bouquets to Gandhi,” Indore-based Nachan told PTI.

Gandhi not only took the bouquets from Lizho and Rexy, but also got himself photographed with them on the occasion, it was stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has been edited by Siasat Desk and is published from a syndicated feed.)

