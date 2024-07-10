Bharateeyudu 2 latest ticket prices, show timings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The first installment of Bharateeyudu, known as Indian in Hindi, was a massive hit when it was released in 1996. Directed by the visionary filmmaker Shankar, the film starred Kamal Haasan in dual roles and was lauded for its compelling narrative and stunning visual effects.

The Much-Anticipated Sequel

After years of anticipation, Shankar is back with Bharateeyudu 2. The hype surrounding this sequel is immense, given Shankar’s reputation for delivering blockbuster films. Known for his grand vision and innovative storytelling, Shankar has created a buzz that has fans eagerly waiting to see what he has in store this time.

Bharateeyudu 2 working still

Ticket Prices and Special Permissions

In Hyderabad and other major Telugu cities, the excitement is high. The Telangana government has recognized the immense demand and granted permission for an additional fifth show starting in the early morning. This move is expected to accommodate the massive crowd eager to watch the film on its release day.

Moreover, there has been a special allowance to hike ticket prices to manage the overwhelming response. The revised pricing is as follows:

Multiplexes – Rs. 55/- hike per ticket. Revised ticket price – Rs. 350/-

Single Screens – Rs. 50/- hike per ticket. Revised ticket price – Rs. 225/-

The bookings for Bharateeyudu 2 are now open in Hyderabad, and the film is all set to release on July 12th, 2024.

The Star-Studded Cast

Kamal Haasan returns to reprise his iconic roles, promising to bring the same intensity and charisma that made the first film unforgettable. Joining him are several big names in the industry, including Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.