Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh became big due to hard work: RSS leader

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) became the largest trade union in the world because of the hard work, devotion and the national interest ideology of its activists during the last 70 years, RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale said on Thursday.

Hosabale, who spoke at the inauguration of the new office of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh in Telangana, exhorted the activists to expand their work, commitment and ideology manifold.

He said the leaders and workers of previous decades worked selflessly for the country and the organisation.

“BMS organisation crossed 70 years, as the largest (trade union) organisation in the world, not because of the office building. It is because of the work done all these years with the determination to work for the country, and the sacrifice, devotion and hard work,” he said.

Observing that there are many aspects in the work of BMS, he said the activists need to be trained and that they also need to study various crucial topics, including the Labour Codes notified by the Centre recently.

“You may make a building of four floors but take the ideology and thought to the 10th floor,” he said.

RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini member Bhagayya and several BMS leaders attended the event.