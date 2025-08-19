Bharti Singh breaks down on Super Dancer 5, know why

Hyderabad: The latest episode of Super Dancer 5 became very emotional when host and comedian Bharti Singh left the stage in tears. Contestants performed a dance act that showed her life story and the hard times she went through as a child. The act reminded Bharti of her painful past, and she could not hold back her tears.

Bharti’s Honest Words

After a short break, Bharti came back and shared how the act made her feel. She said, “Mujhe jis chiz se nafrat hai (mera childhood), mujhe vohi dikha diya,” meaning, “The one thing I hate my childhood you showed me that.” Her words showed the pain she still feels from her early life. The judges and contestants comforted her and praised her for her strength. They reminded everyone of how she turned her struggles into success and became one of the most loved comedians on TV.

Audience Reactions

The emotional scene also started a big discussion online. Many fans praised the contestants for honoring Bharti’s journey. But some felt the act was too heavy and brought back memories that should not have been reopened. They said her story is inspiring, but it should be celebrated with positivity instead of sadness.

The moment touched many people and once again showed how Bharti Singh rose from a tough past to become a popular star in Indian entertainment.