Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome their second child

In October, Bharti and Haarsh took to their Instagram handle to announce their second pregnancy with an adorable post

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh
Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh (Instagram)

Mumbai: Popular comedian and television host Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have embraced parenthood for the second time, as they welcomed a baby boy on Friday.

The couple is yet to make a formal announcement regarding the happy news.

The latest addition to the Limbachiyaa family comes three years after the arrival of their elder son, Gola.

According to the reports, the comedian was rushed to a nearby hospital after her water on the set of the cooking reality show “Laughter Chefs Season 3”.

As the news spread fast on the set of the cooking reality show, contestants Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee expressed their delight in front of the IANS camera, congratulating the new parents.

In October, Bharti and Haarsh took to their Instagram handle to announce their second pregnancy with an adorable post.

They posted a sweet photo of Bharti flaunting her baby bump as they posed together.

“We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon,” the caption read.

Previously, during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Bharti revealed that motherhood has made her fit and active.

She was heard telling IANS, “Motherhood has made me fit. I have become active after becoming a mother.”

Thanking her mother for everything, the comedian added, “I do my things by myself. After becoming a mother, I have learned a lot of things. Now that I have made some money, I feel good, but our mothers worked outside and then came back and worked at home. I am what I am because of my mother.”

Bharti shared that while she loves to cook, her husband Haarsh loves to eat.

“I love making food, and my husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, loves eating. When you have someone at home who loves to eat, then you will automatically start making good food. We are called Chatora and Chatori at home,” she disclosed.

