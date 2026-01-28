Bharti Singh & Harssh Limbaachiya name their second son Yashveer

Mumbai: Comedy queen Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbaachiya have finally revealed the name of their second son. The popular couple has decided to call their younger one Yashveer.

Revealing the name of their newborn on social media, Bharti dropped a couple of photos from what seemed to be a pooja ceremony. While Bharti opted for a red salwar Kameez for the occasion, Harssh and their elder son Gola twinned in matching kurta pajamas.

For the caption, they simply wrote the name of their son, “Yashveer,” along with a red heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, a popular name in the television industry, Rubina Dilaik commented, “Ati sundar”.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also dropped a red heart and an evil eye emoji in the comment section.

For those who do not know, Bharti and Harssh embraced parenthood for the second time on December 19 this year. The couple fondly calls the little one Kaju.

Bharti and Harssh also have a three-year-old son, Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, who is popularly called Gola.

Recently, Bharti opened up about how 90% of her attention has shifted to Kaju ever since the arrival of the newborn.

She shared that her husband Harssh has taken over the duties of their elder son Gola, making sure that he doesn’t feel left out after Kaju’s arrival.

Bharti said, “I never thought I would be able to love another child so much, because I already had so much love in my heart for Gola. When Kaju was still in my stomach, I used to wonder if I would be able to love him and how things would change once he was born. I thought my focus would always remain on Gola. But now, almost 90 percent of my attention is on Kaju.”

“One beautiful thing about Harssh is that he gives all his attention to Gola, because he understands that I am busy with Kaju,” she added.