Bharti Singh’s salary reduced, know why

Mumbai: Bharti Singh stands as one of the most gifted comedians in the Indian entertainment industry. In her over a decade of career, Bharti has been part of numerous successful television shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus Ke Super Stars, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Gangs of Haseepur, and others.

Audience love her comic style and she even earned the title of ‘Comedy Queen’ of India.

Bharti Singh On Facing Paycut

And now, Bharti Singh revealed that her remuneration has been dropped. In her latest interview with HT, the comedian opened up about the time she wasn’t paid well especially after the Covid hit India. “Ever since the pandemic hit us, budgets of the shows have really been affected. And that has happened in all the industries. But, no artiste would be fine if they are not paid what they deserve. Agar main jo charge karti thi, uska 25% bhi nahi doge aap, toh fir kaam nahi ho payega.”

Bharti further added, “I don’t say things like, ‘Main 1 lac leti thi, par ab 50 hazaar le rahi hu toh 6 ki jagah 3 jokes hi maarungi. Once I go on the stage, I don’t even remember for how long I’ve been asked to perform or how much I’ve been paid.”

Know How Much She Charged Per Episode Of The Kapil Sharma Show

Bharti Singh reportedly charges Rs 10-12 lakhs per episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which totals to Rs. 20-24 lakhs per week.

On the professional front, Bharti Singh was most recently scene in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar where she made a cameo appearance.