Bharti to Jannat: Per episode salaries of Laughter Chefs stars

Mumbai: Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has quickly become one of the most popular reality shows on Indian TV. Mixing comedy with cooking, the show is a breath of fresh air for audiences. With celebrity duos battling it out in the kitchen while cracking jokes, it’s no wonder fans are hooked.

The show is hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Its unique format and entertaining cast have made it a hit. But who’s earning the big bucks? Let’s break down the cast salaries and what makes this show a must-watch.

Celebrity Stars and Their Salaries

The show features celebrity pairs like Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, and Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh. Each duo brings humor and friendly competition to the screen.

Bharti Singh, the queen of comedy is earning Rs. 10 to Rs. 12 lakhs per episode. Her wit and charm keep the audience entertained, and it’s clear why she’s one of the highest-paid stars.

Krushna Abhishek is another top earner, making around Rs. 10 to Rs. 12 lakhs per episode. His comedy alongside Kashmeera Shah is a fan favorite.

On the other hand, stars like Ankita Lokhande, earning Rs. 1.5 to Rs. 2 lakhs per episode, Kundrra charges 2 Lakh per episode, Aly Goni charges 1.5 Lakh, Nia Sharma’s per-episode salary ranging from Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 1.25 lakh, social media sensations Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh (Rs. 1 lakh each) are quickly gaining popularity through the show.

Why Is Laughter Chefs So Popular?

The show’s appeal comes from its perfect blend of fun and food. Celebrities step out of their comfort zones, trying their hand at cooking while keeping the audience laughing. The personal interactions, playful pranks, and behind-the-scenes stories make it more than just a cooking competition.

Whether it’s Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra’s bromance or Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya’s lighthearted jokes, each pair adds its unique charm.