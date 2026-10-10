Bhatti confident of thumping victory in Graduates’ MLC elections

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is confident of a landslide victory for their party candidate, Ramreddy Sarvotham Reddy, in the upcoming Graduates’ MLC elections.

Addressing a meeting in Khammam, Bhatti urged party workers to take up the graduates’ voter registration drive to ensure every eligible graduate was enrolled as a voter.

He asked Congress leaders to explain the benefits of the state government’s welfare schemes to people in every household.

He asked the party to appoint a senior leader as in-charge for each Assembly constituency and ensure that party leaders and workers coordinated their efforts under their guidance.

Bhatti urged Congress leaders to identify graduates in families supporting the party and ensure their registration. He also called upon them to reach out to neutral voters and graduates from other sections who were favourably inclined towards the government’s welfare schemes to mobilise support for Sarvotham Reddy.