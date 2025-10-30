Bhatti orders immediate release of ‘overseas scholarship’ dues

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed the Finance Department to release Rs.303 crore immediately to clear all pending Overseas Scholarship dues for students belonging to Minorities, SC, ST, BC and OC Minority categories.

The Deputy CM instructed that all dues from 2022 till date must be settled at once, bringing major relief to thousands of students and their families who had been under financial strain for a long time.

Many students from poor and middle-class backgrounds had travelled abroad under the Overseas Scholarship Scheme with the dream of pursuing higher education and securing better employment opportunities. However, delays in fund release since the previous government’s tenure caused severe hardship for both the students abroad and their parents in Telangana.

The crisis was further worsened by new restrictions in countries such as the US and UK, which limited students’ ability to study and work simultaneously, even as living and tuition costs continued to rise.

Taking note of the situation, Bhatti Vikramarka prioritized the issue, highlighting that the scholarship amounting to nearly Rs.20 lakh per student is essential to help students continue their education and achieve their goals.

Expressing their gratitude, several overseas students said this timely financial assistance from the government “will help them fulfil their aspirations and return to serve the State and the nation.”