Bhavish Aggarwal launches India’s AI chatbot ‘Krutrim AI’

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 26th February 2024 4:35 pm IST
Krutrim becomes India's 1st AI unicorn with latest funding

New Delhi: Ola founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday launched India’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ‘Krutrim AI’ to take on OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

“As promised, starting the @Krutrim AI public beta rollout today,” Aggarwal posted on X.

“This is a start for us and our first-generation product. Lots more to come and this will also improve significantly as we build on this base. Do give us your feedback,” he added.

He said the chatbot will help users in more than 10 Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati and even Hinglish (a mix of Hindi and English).

“Krutrim marks the dawn of a new era in the AI computing stack for our nation. We will aim to innovate alongside the world and define future paradigms,” Aggarwal stated.

The launch comes after Krutrim became the country’s fastest unicorn and also the first AI unicorn in the country, after it closed its first round of funding.

The funding round, led by investors such as Matrix Partners India and others, garnered an investment of $50 million in equity at a valuation of $1 billion.

