Bhiwani killings: Car used to kidnap Junaid, Nasir belonged to Haryana govt

In a new development in the Bhiwani murders, it has come to light that Junaid and Nasir were abducted in a white Scorpio car which has been listed in online websites as belonging to the Haryana government.

The Wire‘s investigative report discovered that the Rajasthan police while trying to trace accused Vikas on February 22 recovered the car (license number HR 70 D 4177). The police while attempting to locate Vikas, also searched the Goseva Dham Viklang Gaushala on Kaithal Road, where crippled and disabled cattle were housed.

Police officials found blood traces on the seat of the car. In connection with the police discovery, main accused and Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar on his YouTube channel also features the car (in at least two videos). The car is visible in a video where one man is being held at gunpoint and in another video, the car is featured as an old man is manhandled and paraded naked by vigilantes.

The Panchayat Department of Haryana was the owner of the car used to kidnap Junaid and Nasir. A video from 2022 shows the same vehicle that was used to abduct another man from Mewat. #JunaidNasir #lynching pic.twitter.com/1hoLlrmJIy — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) February 24, 2023

Despite the videos mentioned and several others which can be accessed on Monu Manesar’s YouTube channel going viral, the car has a history of being used time and again for violence.

As of the moment, it is unknown who owns the car. However, as confirmed by Gopalgarh’s station house officer, the car was registered to the Haryana government’s Development and Panchayat office.

Commenting on the newly unearthed information about the white Scorpio, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, “The vehicle has been used in many other cow-related crimes. Muslims are being targeted for violence not only with the consent of the government but also under its patronage.”

गौ रक्षा, धर्मांतरण क़ानून, आदि बहाने है।गौ-माफिया और दूसरे अपराधियों को इन क़ानूनों के ज़रिये “लेटरल एंट्री” मिल गई है। BBC की 2002 नरसंहार की फ़िल्म पर बैन लग जाता है लेकिन लेटरल वाले अपने कारनामे आराम से यूट्यूब फ़ेसबुक आदि पर डाल देते हैं क्योंकि वो भाजपा के जा-नशीं हैं 2/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 24, 2023

Background of the Bhiwani killings

Members of the Bajrang Dal allegedly kidnapped, lynched, and murdered two Muslim men Junaid and Nasir at Bhiwani in Haryana on suspicion of their involvement in cow slaughter.

The two men were taken from their native village of Gopalgarh, Rajasthan on February 14.

A family member quoted by Maktoob Media stated that Monu Manesar, a Bajrang Dal leader along with other members had abducted Junaid and Nasir from the forests of Piruka and taken them to Barwas village in Bhiwani. It was further alleged that the two men were burned alive.

Bharatpur Inspector General, Gaurav Srivastava said that the charred remainds of a vehicle was found which contained the dead bodies of two cow smugglers.

Srivastava further said that the Gopalgarh SHO is investigating the matter.

Since registering the FIR, Monu Manesar has made a video claiming that neither he nor his co-accused are involved in the murder. Further, Hindutva outfits like Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have organised two Mahapanchayats standing by Manesar and claiming his innocence.