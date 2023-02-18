Bhiwani murder case: VHP, Bajrang Dal seek ‘fair probe’

Gurugram: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the President through the Gurugram district administration, seeking a CBI probe into the death of two Muslim men from Rajasthan whose bodies were found at a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

The memorandum was accepted by ‘Naib Tehsildar’ Sushil Kumar.

“We demand a fair probe into the matter. Those named in the FIR are associated with the Bajrang Dal but whether they were involved in the crime or not is yet to be known. We also condemn the incident as extremely unfortunate and stringent action needs to be taken against those who are guilty,” Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, an advocate, said.

Criticising the Rajasthan Police, he said the name of Bajrang Dal was being dragged into the case due to “political bias”.

“The accused must be punished after ‘a fair investigation’ into the case. Two state police are involved in the case, so the matter should be investigated by an independent agency. Till the completion of the probe, no one should be nabbed,” Devender Singh, a member of VHP, said.