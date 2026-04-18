Mumbai: The growing age gap between leading stars in Indian cinema has once again sparked a heated conversation, with audiences increasingly questioning long-standing casting patterns. What was once accepted as a norm is now being scrutinised more closely, as viewers call for more realistic and balanced on-screen pairings.

From Bollywood to the South film industries, the debate around senior male actors romancing much younger heroines refuses to fade and with every new release, it only gets louder.

Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi age gap

The latest trigger is Bhooth Bangla, which brings together Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi. While the film itself has generated curiosity, it is the 26-year age gap between its lead pair that has caught widespread attention.

Akshay Kumar, born in 1967, is 58, while Wamiqa Gabbi, born in 1993, is 32. Such a gap is not new in the industry, but it continues to raise eyebrows, particularly in an era where audiences are more vocal about representation and realism.

This isn’t an isolated instance.

Recent films have repeatedly showcased similar patterns, whether it is Salman Khan being paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna, or Ranveer Singh sharing screen space with much younger actors like Sara Arjun. In the South, megastars like Chiranjeevi have also faced similar criticism for being cast opposite significantly younger heroines. The recurring nature of such casting choices suggests that this is not just coincidence, but a deeply embedded industry trend.

At the heart of the debate lies a larger question. Why does this age disparity persist? One explanation often cited is the longevity of male stardom. Male actors in Indian cinema continue to headline big-budget films well into their 50s and even 60s, thanks to established fan bases and box office pull.

Female actors, on the other hand, often face limited opportunities as they age, leading to a consistent cycle where younger actresses are cast opposite older male leads.

Addressing the ongoing discussion, Akshay Kumar questioned why such pairings should even be considered controversial in an interview with News 18.

“Toh kya hai? Humne pehle dekha nahi hai kya kabhi? (So what? Haven’t we seen this before?) It happens in Hollywood as well. Sometimes, it’s the requirement of the script. (In real life too), so many people get married to partners older or younger than them,” he said.

What veteran star Mumtaz said about age-gap

Veteran actress Mumtaz has also weighed in on the issue with a progressive perspective in one of her old interviews. At 77, she has made it clear that she refuses to take up roles that portray her as significantly older than she feels, even stating she would not play the mother of someone like Shah Rukh Khan. Mumtaz believes that age should not define an actor’s ability to lead a film, arguing that talent and screen presence matter far more than numbers.

Her views bring a refreshing counterpoint to the ongoing debate, highlighting the need for more inclusive and thoughtful casting choices. As the industry evolves and audiences become more discerning, the question remains whether filmmakers will adapt to changing sensibilities or continue to rely on formulas that are increasingly being called out.

For now, the conversation shows no signs of slowing down and with each new film, the spotlight on age-gap romances in Indian cinema only grows sharper.