Hyderabad: The age gap between leading stars in films has become one of the hottest topics of discussion among fans and media circles lately. After Rashmika Mandanna was paired opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar, the debate around senior actors romancing much younger heroines has only intensified.

In South cinema too, the trend continues to draw attention. Megastar Chiranjeevi, known for his larger-than-life screen presence, has often faced criticism for being cast opposite much younger actresses. His upcoming films with Nayanthara (30 years age gap) and Trisha (28 years age gap) already sparked conversations, and now, the latest buzz suggests he might team up with an even younger actress.

According to a latest report in Cinejosh, the makers of Chiranjeevi’s next film, tentatively titled Mega 158 and directed by Bobby Kolli, are in talks with Malavika Mohanan to play one of the female leads. If the reports turn out true, Malavika, who is 32, will be paired opposite the 70-year-old megastar, marking an age gap of 38 years.

Chiranjeevi is currently busy wrapping up Vishwambhara, a socio-fantasy entertainer, and Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu, a comedy drama. Meanwhile, Mega 158 is being bankrolled by KVN Productions on a grand scale. The project is expected to be launched with a traditional pooja ceremony on November 5, 2025, and will go on floors in January 2026.

Malavika Mohanan, on the other hand, will next be seen opposite Prabhas in The Raja Saab, which is slated for release on January 9, 2026.

If Malavika indeed comes onboard, it’ll be interesting to see how fans react to this massive on-screen age gap.