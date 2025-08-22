Hyderabad: Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 70th birthday. The iconic actor, with countless blockbusters in his career, is still busy with multiple projects. At this milestone age, he has two major films in hand, Vishwambhara and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Do you know that Chiranjeevi, even at 70, continues to pair opposite younger actresses? This trend has been part of his journey for decades and remains a hot topic of discussion among fans.

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

In director Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Chiranjeevi stars opposite Nayanthara. The interesting part is their age gap. Chiranjeevi is 70, while Nayanthara is 40, making it a 30-year difference. Fans are curious but hopeful about their on-screen chemistry. The film is set for a grand Sankranthi 2026 release.

Thank you, Team #Mega157 for giving me such a wonderful gift on my birthday 🤗#ChiruAnil is “మన శంకరవరప్రసాద్ గారు” ❤️‍🔥https://t.co/nokgXsdTqs



Many thanks to my dear @VenkyMama, see you soon 😉



Let’s celebrate SANKRANTHI 2026 with #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru in cinemas!… pic.twitter.com/mClGogWrBj — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 22, 2025

Chiranjeevi and Trisha in Vishwambhara

The other big project is Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations. The makers released a powerful glimpse on Chiru’s birthday, showcasing him in a fantasy action-packed avatar.

The film stars Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath. Here too, the age gap is striking. With Trisha at 42 and Chiranjeevi at 70, the difference is 28 years. Fans believe their seasoned performances will make the pairing work.

Chiranjeevi’s birthday is not just about celebrations but also about the promise of new milestones. From fantasy epics to family entertainers, the Megastar proves that his mass appeal continues to rule Tollywood.