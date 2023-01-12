Bhopal couple attempts mass suicide along with four kids, youngest dies

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th January 2023 8:52 pm IST
Bhopal: In a heart-wrenching incident, a couple in Bhopal attempted to end their own, and their four minor children’s, lives by consuming poison but only the youngest died, police said on Thursday.

The couple and their three eldest children were under treatment at Hamidia hospital, and while the couple are reportedly out of danger, the children are still in a critical condition.

According to police, Kishore Jatav, 40, a resident of Khajuri area in Bhopal and a contractor by profession, on late Tuesday consumed poison with his wife Sita, 35, after mixed poison with milk and feeding it to their four minor children.

Their youngest child – Purva, 8, succumbed on Wednesday night during treatment, while the elder three – Kanchan, 15, Abhay, 12, and Annu, 10 were still fighting for their life at the Hamidia hospital, as on Thursday night.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bairagarh, Antima Samadhiya said that Jatav and his wife had mixed insecticide in milk and had fed it to all their four children on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jatav, who regained consciousness on Wednesday after treatment, told the police that he was debt-ridden, due to which he was compelled to take the extreme step. He, however, did not elaborate on the amount that he had procured as loans from different people.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra told the press on Thursday that he has directed police to investigate the matter.

