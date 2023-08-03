Bhopal woman sends ex-boyfriend food order on COD; irks Zomato

Popular online food delivery app, Zomato asked Ankita, a customer and resident of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh to stop sending food to her ex-boyfriend with the cash-on-delivery option.
Going by the post by Zomato, Ankita ordered food with the ‘Cash on delivery’ option, and her ex had reportedly refused to pay for the deliveries multiple times.
Zomato stated on their official handle, “Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time – he is refusing to pay!”
However, Zomato did not stop at that. The tweet that followed left ‘X’ users amused.
“Can someone please inform Ankita that COD is blocked on her account? She’s been trying for 15 minutes 😭”, they stated.
The post has received one million views and over 12,000 likes and reposts.