Bhopal woman sends ex-boyfriend food order on COD; irks Zomato

The post has received one million views and over 12,000 likes. It was also retweeted over 12,000 times.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd August 2023 6:40 pm IST
Zomato's request to customer, 'stop sending parcels to..' goes viral
Representational Image

Popular online food delivery app, Zomato asked Ankita, a customer and resident of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh to stop sending food to her ex-boyfriend with the cash-on-delivery option.

BookMyMBBS

Going by the post by Zomato, Ankita ordered food with the ‘Cash on delivery’ option, and her ex had reportedly refused to pay for the deliveries multiple times.

Zomato stated on their official handle, “Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time – he is refusing to pay!”

MS Education Academy

However, Zomato did not stop at that. The tweet that followed left ‘X’ users amused.

“Can someone please inform Ankita that COD is blocked on her account? She’s been trying for 15 minutes 😭”, they stated.

The post has received one million views and over 12,000 likes and reposts.

Here are a few reactions from X users

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd August 2023 6:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button