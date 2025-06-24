Bhopal’s historian Kalim Akhtar passes away

Bhopal: Glowing tributes were paid at the passing away of Syed Kalim Akhtar, who was recognized as a historian and researcher engaged in documenting and studying Bhopal’s history and military past, by a number of social, educational and cultural organisations of the town.

The various organisations including Jamiat-e-Ulama, Madhya Pradesh Unit, Iqbal Library’s executive board and et al held separate condolence meetings to mourn the loss of the departed soul wherein his head and heart qualities were recalled and lauded.

Kalim Akhtar left for his heavenly abode last week after battling cancer and other diseases. He was in his late seventies and is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son and hordes of admirers to mourn his loss.

He expressed interest in how the Bhopal army during the Nawab rule before India’s Independence collaborated with the British during major global conflicts, emphasizing the historical significance of these collaborations through his research of Persian and Urdu records. He was an active member of the Bhopal History Forum.

Promoted cultural heritage in Bhopal

His work in education and his historical insights suggests that Kalim Akhtar played a significant role in promoting educational excellence and cultural heritage in Bhopal, contributing positively to his community.

He was vice-chairman of the Bhopal-based Iqbal Library’s executive board which was established in 1939 in the city. He was also associated with AMP (Association of Muslim Professionals) as the Zonal Head – Central India for AMP NGO Connect.

Kalim Akhtar reflected his lifelong mission to ensure that Muslim children not only received education but excelled in it, becoming torch-bearer of a bright and inclusive culture. He was actively involved in various initiatives to establish and support educational institutions, particularly those that could uplift under-represented sections of society.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rehan, Assistant Librarian in the Bhopal-based Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sanghrahlaya, in his obituary note paid rich accolades to Kalim Akhtar said his talent was recognized in the literary world as a refined essayist and eloquent speaker. His writings glistened with deep research, unwavering honesty and an elegant simplicity that made complex truths accessible. He did not merely write for appreciation; he wrote to awaken, he added.

Education

Beyond his literary pursuits, education was his heartbeat. He was deeply concerned with the progress of Muslim youth and the need for structured, ethical, and empowering education within the community. He believed that true empowerment lies in knowledge and moral grounding, Rehan opined.

Despite his immense knowledge, Kalim Akhtar remained deeply humble, accessible, and warm-hearted. He had an unmistakable affection for children and youth — always encouraging, always guiding. He was a silent architect of hope, working quietly behind the scenes to strengthen the moral and intellectual spine of the next generation. The passing away of this gentleman is a loss to Bhopal’s cultural and intellectual ecosystem, to its educational landscape, and to all those who believe in the power of thought and service, he stated.